Hot 97’s ‘Who’s Next’ Celebrates Special Anniversary

Written by Marjua Estevez

Hot 97’s legacy production Who's Next celebrated a special milestone, Wednesday (Dec. 3). Its extended, bi-weekly show Leaderboard LIVE broadcasted from the Pernod Ricard building in the heart of New York, for the brand’s one year anniversary. The show, hosted by Brooklyn native Sha Boogie, focuses on today’s cadre of emerging talent and movers of the music industry, while spinning some of the hottest music coming from the underground.

“Major artists get radio play all day, reaching the ears of millions," Hot 97 Producer & Digital Brand Manager, Justice Dilworth, told BET over email. "How can an artist nowhere near NYC get some shine? With our Who’s Next new artist initiative, we are always looking for what’s hot and to help the person without one million followers share their music.” “Leaderboard LIVE exposes industry influencers to music that they probably would have never come across," Dilworth continues. "We aim to give new artists a look and advice from guests who have skin in this music game.” Wednesday’s episode brought together a roundtable discussion about the ins and outs of the music business, and key points on how the contemporary artist can monopolize today’s digital platforms to market themselves and the craft.

Producer Dizzy Banko helped lead an enlightening conversation before an intimate crowd of movers and shakers with Brooklyn rappers Casanova and Flipp Dinero, both of whom shared personal experiences related to their foray into hip-hop. Attendees also got to sit in with Director of Urban Music at YouTube, Tuma Basa, and rap veteran and entrepreneur Jim Jones, while the two further discussed music’s evolution and how up and comers can best approach branding themselves. "Hot 97's Who's Next brand will continue to be a major stepping stone for artists," added TT Torrez, Music Director of Hot 97. "Stay tuned for what we have coming for 2020."

Watch as they rate and critique music from the HOT 97 Who's Next FB Messenger! Artists can submit music for a chance to perform on Who's Next, here.