Obie Trice Charged In Shooting Of 18-Year-Old Man

Obie Trice was reportedly charged with shooting an 18-year-old man on Friday (December 6).

According to Oakland Press, the Eminem-affiliated rapper alleged shot the man in the groin and was later arrested after being found walking with an unregistered 9mm semi-automatic Rugar pistol.

The alleged victim was the son of a woman Trice was reportedly dating, reports the Oakland Press. The incident allegedly began with an argument and after the victim attempted to disarm the 42-year-old, the weapon discharged and hit the son in the groin.

Deputies said Trice had been drinking all day, which sparked an argument with his girlfriend, leading to the altercation with the son.

The alleged victim was later taken to a hospital with a broken pelvis and Obie Trice is currently being held in Oakland County jail. More charges are expected.