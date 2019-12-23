Lizzo Makes Her ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut With ‘Truth Hurts’ And ‘Good As Hell’

The December 21 episode of NBC’s Saturday Night Live closed out their mid-season finale with a bang.

Its latest episode simultaneously marked comic legend Eddie Murphy’s return to the nightly show for the first time in over 35 years as well as Lizzo’s debut as a musical guest — another milestone moment on top of what has already been an epic year for her. Keep in mind, Lizzo is also the most-nominated artist with eight Grammy nods. Already going down in history as one of the most classic episodes, thanks to Murphy as its host of honor, Lizzo left her mark with spirited performances of “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell.” The multi-hyphenate R&B/hip-hop artist came out in a Dapper Dan-designed Gucci trench coat dress for her first SNL stage with backup dancers and supporting band fitted in Gucci looks as well, including a nod to rock and soul icon Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

RELATED: Eddie Murphy’s Best Moments During His Epic ‘SNL’ Return

Lizzo wrapped up the show with a Winter Wonderland-themed stage for “Good As Hell,” complete with a Christmas tree backdrop, faux snow, and candy cane-styled stripper poles as she was joined on stage by her backup dancers, who were dressed as Christmas presents.

"Happy Holidays, y’all! Be kind to one another, but most importantly, be kind to yourself,” the 31-year-old commanded as she launched into her empowering anthem. Towards the end, Lizzo broke it down with a dance break before she belted out one last powerful chorus to cap off the night.

RELATED: Lizzo Named TIME Magazine’s Entertainer Of The Year

After her SNL debut, Lizzo popped up on Twitter to reflect on how far she’s come. On Sunday (Dec. 22), she posted a side-by-side picture from when she was a sign spinner for Liberty Mutual (dressed in a makeshift Statue of Liberty costume) beside her recent appearance in the all-black SNL promo portrait where she donned a similar outfit reminiscent of the New York landmark.

“On the left was when I worked for liberty taxes, as a sign spinner...on the right is my @nbcsnl debut,” Lizzo wrote. “Don’t stop...we need you.Your time is coming.”