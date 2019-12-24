Federal Authorities Reportedly Found Guns And Drugs On Lil Wayne’s Private Plane

Lil Wayne says everything’s “all goody” following a report that the Young Money honcho was on board a private plane that was searched for drugs and guns by the federal authorities on Monday (Dec. 23). According to the Miami Herald, Lil Wayne had just flown into Miami from California when his plane was searched at the Miami-Opa locka Executive Airport last night.

The Miami-Dade Police Department told the newspaper that they had received a tip on Sunday (Dec. 22) about weapons and marijuana being aboard the plane. They then notified federal agents, who obtained a search warrant and probed the plane at the airport when it landed.

FBI agents reportedly found cocaine and a gun during the search. Wayne was cleared to leave the scene, and no charges were filed against him, according to his defense attorney. The Herald noted that “charges could be filed in federal court” at a later date. It’s unclear if anyone else was arrested after the search.

