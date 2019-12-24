Tyler The Creator On Drake Getting Booed Off Stage: ‘It's A Reflection On Me To Aubrey’

Among the more memorable moments of the year, Drake getting booed off stage at Tyler the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival was particularly surprising. Understandably, Tyler was upset with his fans and was quick to let them know via Twitter, chastising them for their poor behavior. The former Odd Future frontman recently sat down with influencer and commentator Kerwin Frost to open up about how he felt, given he’d personally invited Drake as a special guest.

“Everyone thought Frank was gonna be there, but I never said he was or implied it or anything,” Tyler said in reference to rumors of his fellow Odd Future alumnus headlining the festival. “Drake came out and a couple of people were mad. Everyone was having a good time but it was a few people in the front who was not f**king with that.”

He continued, “The only reason why I was mad is because I was like ‘Yo Aubrey, n**ga, come to this. Everyone's gonna welcome you with open arms. These kids here don't judge. This is a safe spot for anyone. Then when that happened and these m**herf**kers is like ‘f**k you’—it's a reflection on me to Aubrey.”

Tyler supplied a metaphor as a point of comparison to further illustrate how he felt the situation made him look to the OVO rapper. “It's like coming to my house and then my kids start peeing on your leg. You start looking at me like ‘Dawg, get your f**king kids, bro.’”

As far as having any regrets, Tyler said that he enjoyed the experience, even if it was brief, and was grateful that Drake performed some of his more overlooked album cuts.

“He did ‘Wu-Tang Forever’ for me and ‘Feel No Ways,’ and I really appreciate that because those are album cuts and I think those are really great songs. And for him to do an album cut even if no one knows the lyrics was really f**king awesome of him,” Tyler concluded.

Watch Tyler the Creator’s hour-long interview with Kerwin Frost in full below.