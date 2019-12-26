Megan Thee Stallion Posts Heart-Rending Video Addressing Her Mother’s Death On Christmas

Megan Thee Stallion’s celebratory breakout year has remained fruitful for her throughout 2019.

But while headed home for the holidays, the Houston rapper addressed a tougher time she experienced this year with a tear-jerking Instagram video on Tuesday (Dec. 24), which addressed the lasting impact of the loss of her mother, Holly Thomas, and her great-grandmother who passed away earlier this year.

Previously, the 24-year-old has spoken only seldomly about their passing. For the holiday season, a time that can be tough for those experiencing loss or heartbreak, Meg sent a special message to honor them and possibly help others who may be going through similar experiences when spending the holidays without their loved ones.

Captioning the post, Meg tearfully expressed how hard it was for her to open up and be vulnerable during this time. But with the outpour of fans and friends checking in on her, she remains grateful.

“Hey Hotties, this is like my 500th time trying to make this video without getting super emotional but here we go,” the “Cash Sh*t” rapper started off with. “This year, I lost my mom and my grandmother in the same month and although all these positive things have been happening to me and I’ve been trying to do good. [I’ve] been trying to keep a smile on my face, trying to stay strong, trying to stay happy for me and my other grandmother and the rest of my family,” she continued trying to fight off tears.

“It’s pretty rough, it’s pretty hard,” Meg continued. “This is the first Christmas that I’m ever going to spend without them. I just wanted to give hope to my hotties that might be going through something too. I just wanted to spread some positivity, tell yall to stay positive, stay kind through your hard times because the pain doesn’t last forever.”

As fans will recall, “Hot Girl Summer” artist lost her mother and manager, Holly “Holly-Wood” Thomas, from a brain tumor in March. Shortly after, her great-grandmother died just two weeks later. Meg vowed to keep her spirits high and perseverance higher in honor of two of the leading ladies in her life, going on to nab several awards and nominations, magazine covers and honorable placements for 2019’s new artist lists across the music world.

We’re sending even more love and light to Megan during this time.

Watch the full video below: