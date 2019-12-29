Juicy J Apologizes For Promoting Drug Usage In His Lyrics

Juice took to his Twitter earlier Saturday (December 28) to let his fans know he’s sorry for promoting recreational use of drugs in the past. “If I inspired anybody to do drugs I apologize,” he tweeted.

“You say no to drugs, Juicy J can’t.” It’s one of Juicy J’s most famous bars from the mid-2000s, but now the Memphis native is saying no to lyrics involving drug usage.

The timing of the Three 6 Mafia emcee’s tweet is likely connected to the death of Juice WRLD, who passed away after allegedly overdosing on narcotics.

Juicy J and Three 6 have a history of referencing substance abuse in their music. Their 2000 hit “Sippin On Some Sizzurp” was one of their highest charting, and after the group disbanded, Juicy J birthed his “Stay trippy, mane” persona during the mid-to-late 2000s at the start of his solo career.

This isn’t the first time Juicy J has publicly addressed drug use related to an up-and-coming rapper. On Rae Sremmurd’s 2018 track “Powerglide,” he touched on Lil Peep’s death, admitting he needs to cut back on Xanax.

“R.I.P. Lil Peep, I gotta slow down on them Xans,” he raps.

While many appreciated Juicy J’s remorse, let’s be clear, his lyrics aren’t directly responsible for the death of any rapper. He’s also not the only musician who has glorified drug usage.