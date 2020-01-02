YG Apologizes To The LGBTQ Community: ‘My Old Views On Life Was Ignorant’

“It’s been brought to my attention that my old views on life was ignorant,” he tweeted before his 3.4 million social followers. “I apologize to the LGBTQ [c]ommunity for ever [coming] across like I was anything but respectful and accepting.”

With a new year comes new self-realizations in regard to the ways an individual might’ve carried themselves in the past— sometimes to the detriment of others. For Compton rapper YG , that means ringing in the new year with a different, more socially responsible energy. On Wednesday (Jan. 1), the Stay Dangerous MC kick-started his 2020 by expressing his sincerest apologies to the LGBTQ community for his past ignorance towards the marginalized group.

It’s not clear what prompted the Californian’s candid admission or specifically which old views he’s referring to, but fans speculate that R&B songstress Kehlani, who is openly queer and is also dating YG, might have influenced his change of heart.

Most recently, the two went public with their relationship during New York Fashion Week back in September. The status of their relationship had been uncertain after a video of YG allegedly kissing another woman outside of a club in L.A. surfaced one month later. After the footage spread around social media, his team released a statement on his behalf as rumors of cheating began to circulate.

“He was drunk, got carried away and it was very regretful for putting himself in that situation and hurting Kehlani. He has no romantic connection to the girl, just a drunken moment carried away,” YG’s team told The Shade Room.

Things went radio silent until Lani ceremoniously released a song titled “You Know Wassup” on her SoundCloud account in November where she lyrically addressed the incident. In the single, she reaffirmed her love for the rapper despite his misstep, singing, “You're still my love, you're still my heart, that's still my d**k/ Still wanna be Mrs. Jackson, still wanna be a co-captain.”

In December, fans speculated that the While We Wait songstress was dating Tory Lanez after he posted some photos of the two together. YG responded to the rumors on IG, where he warned the Chixtape crooner, “Don’t get shot tryna comfort my b**ch while we goin [through] it. I know where ni**az live. Black ops,” according to Rap-Up. Kehlani effectively dispelled the rumors in a now-deleted tweet where she stated that she was single and denied any romantic involvement with Lanez.

“We made a song for my album,” she wrote, according to Rap-Up. “I am single and focused. Leave the rumors for poorly paid bloggers.”

With YG’s sudden and apologetic realization, some fans are now convinced the two might have reconciled. Nonetheless, it never hurts to acknowledge one’s shortcomings and strive to do better. Kudos, YG.