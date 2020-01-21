Nipsey Hussle To Be Honored At The Grammys

Nipsey Hussle will be honored at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards with an emotional performance by DJ Khaled, John Legend, Roddy Ricch, Kirk Franklin, Meek Mill and YG.

The Recording Academy announced Tuesday (Jan 21) that a special performance will pay tribute to the late hip-hop icon.

"An activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large," said Ken Ehrlich, Grammy Awards executive producer. "There is no denying the influence he had and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. We are honored to bring together this amazing group of artists to celebrate Nipsey's life and pay tribute to his many contributions to music. It's sure to be a memorable performance."

Leading up to the awards, Hussle is nominated for three Grammys: Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song ("Racks In The Middle") and Best Rap/Sung Performance ("Higher").

According to AP, Khaled said he knew before Nipsey even recorded his verse on “Higher” that the song would be a grammy-nominated hit. It was one of the last songs he recorded before his tragic death on March 31, 2019.

“I knew it was special out the gate,” said Khaled. “Working with Nipsey Hussle was special. I told Nipsey that God willing, we will get nominated for a Grammy ... I spoke that into existence. We both felt the same. We knew making this record was Grammy-worthy.”

Actress and Nipsey’s longtime partner Lauren London also expressed how proud she is of the upcoming performance. Although she said it’s “not the happiest time” in her life, she’s glad his message is still alive, AP reports.

“It’s bittersweet because he’s not here to physically receive it or to see it, but I know because of the type of man he was and how hard he worked, that it is a positive addition to his legacy,” said London, according to AP.

With the Grammy Awards set to broadcast live this Sunday (Jan. 26) from Los Angeles at the Staples Center, all eyes will be watching the anticipated tribute.