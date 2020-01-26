Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men Honor Kobe Bryant With ‘It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday’

As noted in Alicia Keys’ opening monologue, the 62nd annual Grammy Awards are taking place tonight in the Staples Center—”the house that Kobe Bryant built.” The legendary Los Angeles Laker passed away in a tragic and fatal helicopter crash the morning of the ceremony (Jan. 25).

To honor Kobe Bryant’s life and legacy, Keys was joined on stage by famed R&B group Boyz II Men (who happen to share Philadelphia roots with Bryant) for a rendition of “It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday.” Followed by a slow pan to Bryant’s retired Lakers jerseys in the rafters of the arena, the tribute was simple, beautiful and tastefully done.

Nipsey Hussle, another fallen Los Angeles hero, will also be honored tonight. See Keys and Boyz II Men’s moving performance below.