Rihanna Posts Heartrending Photo Of Kobe And Gianna Bryant

The world was left in a state of shock over the tragic death of Kobe Bryant. The reverberations of his devastating loss has continued to be felt around the world as the unfortunate the somber news settles in our collective consciousness. While many people continue to try to make sense of the tragedy, those most deeply impacted by the NBA legend’s sudden passing have taken to social media to share their favorite anecdotes, clips and mementos in remembrance of the 41-year-old.

Most notably, longtime supporters have found solace in the timeless words of encouragement and advice, collectively referred to as Mamba Mentality, that Bryant famously imparted throughout his career.

Others have continued to struggle to come to terms with his death, such as Barbadian superstar Rihanna, who opened up about how she’s coping following the late global icon’s death in a heartbreaking post on Instagram Monday night (Jan. 28)

“Still doesn’t feel real,” Rih wrote to her 78 million followers on the social platform. She then shared that she’s still struggling to find the right words to express her full range of emotions, adding “We miss you man!”

Rih concluded her thoughts as she asked God to shower the Bryant family as well as those of the other seven passengers that perished in the ill-fated helicopter crash on Sunday morning (Jan. 26.)

“May God have mercy on the Bryant family and the families of all the souls we lost!” she finished. Along with the note, Rih posted a heartrending throwback photo of Bryant holding Gianna following the Lakers 2009 championship win. In the photo, the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar is lovingly smiling at his daughter as she squeezes his face.

An outpouring of love and support has continued to swell in for the families who lost their loved ones alongside Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant.

BET continues to send its love, light and prayers to the Bryant family as well as the families of Christina Mauser, Sarah and Payton Chester, Ara Zobayan, and the Altobelli family during this difficult time.

See Rihanna’s post below.