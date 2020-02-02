Ludacris Surprised Miami High School Students With More Than $75K In Musical Instruments

Ludacris reportedly surprised hundreds of students at a South Florida High School by making an appearance but it’s his gift that has made news.

According to 7News, the Atlanta rapper made the unexpected visit to Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High School on Wednesday (January 29) and revealed he’s awarding the school’s musical department over $75,000.

The donation was in collaboration with the foundation Play it Forward, which works with musicians to donate resources to endeavors involving music.

“You can feel the energy. You can feel how much love there is in this room,” Ludacris told the news station. “Not only for their band director and their band teacher, but surprising them and giving them $75,000 worth of equipment, which is obviously something great to boost confidence. It feels phenomenal. It feels great.”

RELATED: Ludacris Has Been A Supermarket Superhero Since 2010

Luda also says it’s his responsibility to give back to communities in need.

“I have to pay it forward, man. I always have to lead by example,” he said. “I always say, with great power comes great responsibility, and I literally just landed about an hour ago, and this is the first place that I came to.”

The $75,000 in equipment wasn’t the only gift. Ludacris reportedly surprised Kevin Segura, the school’s band director, with two tickets to the Super Bowl.

“It’s a very happy day for us,” said Segura. “This means, you know, that we’re actually going to have music education here at HML. You know, because of budget cuts, we don’t have the instruments that we need for all the kids.”

Ludacris has a long history of philanthropy. Along with his mother, he runs the Ludacris Foundation, which supports children in Atlanta. He’s also been known to randomly buy people’s groceries at supermarkets all across America.