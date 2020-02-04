NAACP Image Awards Names Rihanna Its 51st President’s Award Recipient

The NAACP announced today (February 4) that Rihanna will receive the prestigious President’s Award during the 51st NAACP Image Awards. The President’s Award is presented in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service. Previous recipients include last year’s honoree Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, Jesse Jackson, Lauryn Hill, Soledad O’Brien, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, and Muhammad Ali, among others.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson will present the award to the global music and fashion icon, business entrepreneur, and philanthropist during a LIVE TV special airing on BET Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California.

“Rihanna has not only enjoyed a groundbreaking career as an artist and musician, but has also distinguished herself as a stellar public servant,” Johnson said. “From her business achievements through Fenty, to her tremendous record as an activist and philanthropist, Rihanna epitomizes the type of character, grace, and devotion to justice that we seek to highlight in our President’s Award.”

Aside from her long list of musical achievements, which include nine GRAMMY awards, Rihanna continues to add more credits to her burgeoning resume, including executive producer, fashion designer, actress, business entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Winners for the 51st NAACP Image Awards will be revealed during the LIVE TV special airing on BET on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST. Voting is still open to the public and fans are encouraged to submit their votes until February 7th by visiting www.naacpimageawards.net.

