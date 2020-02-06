Kodak Black Claims He’s Been Kept ‘Locked In A Bathroom’ While In Prison

Kodak Black has already been very vocal since being locked up in prison. He’s claimed people have tried to poison and kill him. Now, he’s saying the abuse is extending further.

About two weeks ago, while filing to appeal his two-and-a-half-year prison sentence, he was reportedly transferred to a Kentucky penitentiary where he’s expected to carry out the rest of his bid.

As this happened, Black’s attorney, Benjamin Crump, questioned the move and a possible sinister motive. “Right before I was going to meet with him, he was put on a bus to Kentucky,” said Crump at the time. “Was he intentionally moved so he couldn’t meet with his attorney?”

Crump also claimed his client “has been beaten, denied medical attention, and starved while serving his time in prison.” Now, Kodak is speaking out himself. Taking to Twitter, claiming he’s been locked in the bathroom while in captivity.

“Ion Really See The Purpose Of Keepin A N***a Locked In A Bathroom, Like A N***a Got The Cooties Or Sumn Lol Help Me Understand,” he tweeted. “One Day A Man Must Decide, For Better Or For Worse. What Will Be The Monument Of His Existence. #Truly”

Kodak Black also vowed he was getting out of prison as soon as possible.

“I’m Finna Get Off This S**t! The Way They Handling A Real One Is Real Sad, Nevertheless Unforgettable!” he wrote in a follow-up tweet. “But I Can Never Hold My Head Down, Ima Keep Rolling Like A Dam Fire Drill. #GLEE.”

Kodak Black is currently serving a four-year sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges.