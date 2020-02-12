The Game Gets Face Tattoo In Honor Of Kobe Bryant

The world is still mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant and many, like LeBron James , have honored the deceased Lakers icon with ink. The rapper The Game is the latest person to preserve the memory of Bryant with a tattoo, and he put it right on his face. The Game simply wrote on Instagram, “F O R E V E R.” See the tattoo below:

Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, along with seven other people, were killed on January 26 in a helicopter crash en route to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice in Thousand Oaks, a Los Angeles suburb. The aircraft crashed in nearby Calabasas and killed everyone on board.

At the time of Kobe’s death, The Game wrote on Instagram, “I’m heartbroken..... hurt. This is truly a sad day for Los Angeles, the game of basketball & the entire world. My heart is with Vanessa, those beautiful baby girls & the immediate family. Kobe, man..... thank you for everything over the years, especially the advice, short talks with my boys & all that you’ve contributed. I love you brother, you & GiGi rest well together.”



Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest yesterday. On February 24, a public ceremony is slated to take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.