Meek Mill Challenges His Son To Eat Crickets For $1,000

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 28: Meek Mill onstage during Criminal Justice Town Hall On Policing at Community College of Philadelphia on October 28, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

“Don’t call child services on me mind ya business.”

Published 17 hours ago

Written by Alexis Reese

Philly MC Meek Mill took a father-son bonding moment with his son Papi to a hilariously cringey level.

A now uploaded video posted on The Shade Room shows the rapper offering his son, Rhimeek (a.k.a. Papi), four crickets priced at $250 each to be chewed and swallowed in order for him to cash out with $1,000. In a rather up close and personal vid, you can hear Meek asking to see his son’s tongue and then replying in slight disgust. Despite the skin-crawling challenge, the Championship artist’s son seemed to be reluctant in chomping his way through the dead insects. 

With the duly-noted suspicion that his followers may find parental malice in the cricket-chewing challenge, the artist also captioned the video saying “don’t call child services on me mind ya business.”

It is worth noting that enjoying a plate of crickets is a delicacy in certain parts of the world. WebMD, reports that eating crickets can reduce inflammation in your body and possibly improve the natural bacteria (microbiome) in your gut. 

“Insects are novel to the American diet, but they should be considered a potentially helpful food that contains important nutrients and fibers that cold have benefits to our overall health,” says Valerie Stull, a researcher at the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Although the challenge presented by Meek raised concerns for some, he might be a few steps ahead of the game when it comes to boosting health after all.

Well played, Meek.

(Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

