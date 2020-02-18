North West Performs Her Own Song In Front Of 1st Grade Classmates

North West could be following her famous parent’s Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West ’ s footsteps after she put on a small show in front of her classmates.

According to TMZ , the little West appears to be at a school-sponsored event with her 1st-grade pals and their parents near Calabasas last week. Kanye stood side-by-side with North as she soaked in the spotlight singing and rapping her own song in the clip you can hear a snippet of her original lyrics, “And I’m friends with Jojo (Siwa)/ And I’m friends with Bobo/ And I’m friends with MoMo/ Not on YouTube!”

A small crowd circled around North capturing every precious moment with their phones as she sang her catchy original tune.

It’s no surprise that North West has a performance gene running through her veins, either. She took social media by storm when she was caught on camera singing and dancing at one of her father’s Sunday Services back in 2019 and made her official singing debut on Ye’s track “Closed On Sunday” from his first-ever gospel creation, Jesus Is King.