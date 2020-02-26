Jojo Reveals Former Struggle With Substance Abuse And Dangerous Diet Plan Forced By Her Label

Widely-recognized for her debut single “Leave (Get Out)”, singer JoJo (born as Joanna Levesque) was just entering her teenage years when she quickly rose to stardom.

Despite her ups and downs in her mainstream career, the now 29-year-old opened up in a candid interview on her tumultuous record label journey. Jojo recounted her struggle with substance abuse and being forced to be placed on a 500-calorie diet.

“You’d be surprised how many times I’ve seen, ‘Oh my god, I thought JoJo died! Like, she’s still out here?’,” the singer told UpRoxx. “Yeah, b**ch! I’m still here!”

Jojo’s first industry deal landed at Blackground Records where the singer-songwriter secured a contract at just 12 years old. She spent years at the Barry Hankerson-backed label before moving on to others. At one point the singer was under the impression that her label was not releasing her new music because of the way that she looked.