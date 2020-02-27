SZA And Justin Timberlake Collab For New ‘Trolls World Tour’ Song

Justin Timberlake and SZA just came out with an uplifting bop we never knew we needed. The singers paired up for their new song, “The Other Side.”

The single is on the soundtrack for the upcoming film Trolls World Tour. Timberlake wrote and produced music for the sequel. The upbeat song gives a sweet message saying, “the grass ain’t always greener on the other side.”

SZA and Timberlake also released a music video for the song, both showing off some dance moves. The video is giving big 90’s hip-hop vibes as the two sang into a fisheye lens wearing futuristic outfits. SZA shared her excitement about the collaboration.

“I was so thrilled to be invited to participate in this project with Justin,” SZA said, according to Pitchfork. “The creative process of working with him and the team was filled with such excitement. It’s an energy you can feel in both the song and music video.”

Aside from writing many of the hits for the movie, Timberlake also stars in the animated film, working with a number of big names including Mary J. Blige and Ozzy Osbourne.

“It has been such a fun process writing and executive producing for this project,” said Timberlake, according to People. “Being able to bring together different creatives from various disciplines and genres has been the most rewarding part. Creating something that serves the movie while still being able to exist apart from it has been a fun challenge that was made even more exciting by working with the other amazing artists that helped us put this together.”

Chances are good “The Other Side” is on its way to being a hit, just as Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling” for the first Trolls movie. We love a good anti-FOMO bop!

Check out the music video below.