Masego Bares The Truth For Twitter In ‘106 & Park Mic Check’

For BET Digital’s first installation of 106 & Park Mic Check, we got up-close-and-personal with Masego, the 26-year-old TrapHouseJazz crooner and instrumentalist.

RELATED: Masego: 5 Things You Need To Know About The TrapHouseJazz Sensation

Uncle Sego tapped in with his Twitter timeline to answer some of their most burning questions. Fans learned that the Lady Lady artist takes about eight minutes to write a song and is deeply inspired by Cab Calloway and Kirk Franklin. On a more personal note, he also shared hilarious variations of the story behind his protuberant chest scar and the unread DM that’s sitting in R&B-soul singer H.E.R.’s Instagram inbox.

Hit play on our 106&Park: Mic Check with Masego below to hear what else he had to say about your curiosities.