Notorious B.I.G. Honored With Two New Rap Snacks Flavors

Rap Snacks is known for putting some of the greatest MCs on bags of potato chips and has recently launched a new ICON line featuring one of hip-hop’s greatest stars.



According to a press release, Rap Snacks teamed up with the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation and Rap Snacks “Boss Up” Foundation to honor the legendary Notorious B.I.G. The snacks debuted earlier this year and launched with flavors like Big Poppa Cookout BBQ Sauce and Notorious Honey Jalapeno Potato Chips.

Voletta Wallace, Biggie’s mother, said in a statement, “I’m happy to announce our partnership with Rap Snacks and the Rap Snacks ‘Boss Up’ Foundation to create delicious flavored potato chips packaged with my son’s, Notorious B.I.G. moniker and image.”



She continued, “Our primary focus in doing this deal was to assure a portion of proceeds of sales are paid to The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation to further our efforts of providing computers, books and other educational tools to inner city youth as well as assistance to the elderly in the Urban communities.”



Master P is also part of the ICON line with a new flavor called the Bar-B-Quin with my Honey Cheese Puffs. The New Orleans rapper partnered with Rap Snacks CEO James Lindsay back in October.



March 9 marks 23 years since the Notorious B.I.G. was murdered.