Post Malone Insists He’s Fine After Fans Express Concern Over His Alarming Behavior

Post Malone is reassuring his fans that he's doing fine after videos of him exhibiting bizarre behavior like tripping over himself and rolling his eyes at his recent shows appeared on social media.

The rapper took the mic at his show in Memphis, Tennessee on Friday night to address his fans’ concerns. "I'm not on drugs! I feel the best I've ever fucking felt in my life," the 24-year-old said. "And that's why I can bust my ass for these shows and fucking fall on the floor and do all that fun shit. But for anyone that's concerned here, I appreciate the love and the support, but I feel fucking fantastic and I'm not doing drugs.”