Post Malone Insists He’s Fine After Fans Express Concern Over His Alarming Behavior

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Post Malone attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

The rapper was seen acting bizarre in a series of videos.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Post Malone is reassuring his fans that he's doing fine after videos of him exhibiting bizarre behavior like tripping over himself and rolling his eyes at his recent shows appeared on social media.

The rapper took the mic at his show in Memphis, Tennessee on Friday night to address his fans’ concerns. "I'm not on drugs! I feel the best I've ever fucking felt in my life," the 24-year-old said. "And that's why I can bust my ass for these shows and fucking fall on the floor and do all that fun shit. But for anyone that's concerned here, I appreciate the love and the support, but I feel fucking fantastic and I'm not doing drugs.”

After seeing the “Sunflower” artist acting strangely, many fans took to social media to express their concern:

Thankfully, Post is doing well.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

