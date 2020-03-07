Post Malone Insists He’s Fine After Fans Express Concern Over His Alarming Behavior

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Post Malone is reassuring his fans that he's doing fine after videos of him exhibiting bizarre behavior like tripping over himself and rolling his eyes at his recent shows appeared on social media.
The rapper took the mic at his show in Memphis, Tennessee on Friday night to address his fans’ concerns. "I'm not on drugs! I feel the best I've ever fucking felt in my life," the 24-year-old said. "And that's why I can bust my ass for these shows and fucking fall on the floor and do all that fun shit. But for anyone that's concerned here, I appreciate the love and the support, but I feel fucking fantastic and I'm not doing drugs.”
Post Malone addresses peoples concerns about his health pic.twitter.com/ETlHsA9uDk— LazyAsf (@LazyAsfBRUH) March 7, 2020
After seeing the “Sunflower” artist acting strangely, many fans took to social media to express their concern:
Maybe its not drugs or even alcohol, it could just be exhaustion. Either way, he needs to take a break and take care of himself.— ~Cafe but no con leche~ (@MarkRemains12) March 7, 2020
I just dont believe it. All of his actions lately lead me to believe he is on drugs. And of course he is going to say he is not ok drugs. Words from an addict. If he wants to do drugs, he will find a way, unfortunately. But I do hope he gets help 🥺— Clo 💕 (@sexuologyy) March 7, 2020
Exactly what anyone would say when they get called out for doing drugs.. i can relate— Danny Warner (@DannyGreenCr2) March 7, 2020
Still not convinced— Ben Wells (@benn_wells) March 7, 2020
People in the replies acting like they know better from a 20 second video clip 😐 let the man live his own life— Tim 🌊 (@ImReeeK) March 7, 2020
Thankfully, Post is doing well.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp
