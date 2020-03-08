One Person Shot At Lil Baby’s Alabama Concert

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Lil Baby’s concert on Saturday night came to an abrupt end when one person was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Gunshots rang out at the rapper’s show in Birmingham, Alabama, Birmingham’s WBRC 6 reports. The shootout had one victim, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition. In footage from the concert, gunshots can be heard and people are seen running for cover.
According to TMZ, the shooting was preceded by a physical altercation. DJ Akademiks shared a second video of the shooting, writing that, “Someone snuck on stage while he was performing and got into a fight n shots rang out.”
No arrests have been made and no other details are currently available.
(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
COMMENTS