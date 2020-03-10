Coachella Music Festival Rescheduled For October Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Coronavirus seems to have halted life as we know it, and now another major event — the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival — has been canceled this month. The annual event, which takes place over two weeks and draws crowds of millions, will be moved to October.

Festival organizers made the announcement on Tuesday, following waves of new reports about the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, saying that the date change is being made out of an abundance of caution.

The Goldenvoice-backed festival will now take place on the weekends of Oct. 9 and Oct. 16.

“While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously,” Goldenvoice’s statement reads. “We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

Read the full statement, and see Coachella’s lineup, below: