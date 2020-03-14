Lizzo Soothes Coronavirus Fears With Guided Meditation On Instagram

Lizzo, like most of America, had her plans fall through on Friday due to concerns around coronavirus. The singer was meant to perform at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo but the event was canceled.

Instead, the Grammy-winning artist hopped on Instagram Live from her home in Los Angeles and posted an almost thirty minute-long video during which she played the flute, talked about pandemic anxiety, and offered a guided meditation to help her anxious followers.

A casual-looking Lizzo has an array of crystals set out on a tray in front of her, along with incense and hand sanitizer. She captioned the video, “Because I Love You

A meditation and mantra to promote healing during this global crisis. Use at your own pace. Love you!”

During the clip, Lizzo talked about anxieties sparked by the viral pandemic. “There is the disease, and then there is the fear of the disease,” she rationed, before adding that she and her team were looking for more ways to help during this difficult time.

