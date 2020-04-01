Kanye West's High School Art Portfolio Is Revealed On 'Antiques Roadshow'

Say what you will about his politics, his marriage or his recent music, there's no denying that Kanye West has artistic genius in him. Now, thanks to a surprising guest on the long-running series Antiques Roadshow, we can see first-hand how talented Kanye was even as a high school student.

The husband of West's first cousin, who's not named on the show, appeared on the show to get an appraisal on West's fine art portfolio from high school. The pieces shown on the episode, ranging from oil paintings to graphite drawings, appraised at a value of $16,000 to $23,000.

“So you brought in this collection of artwork that was all done by Kanye West. You brought with you actually quite a large portfolio,” host Laura Woolley says to the exhibitor. “We selected just a few to show, but you have a great number of them. I think what really attracted me to these pieces is that a lot of people are probably not aware of how talented he is as an artist outside of his music career. I think these pieces demonstrate an extraordinary facility as an artist and I selected this grouping because it shows the different mediums he was working in.”

The clip also shows West's ad for his first known showing of work, around 1995, when he was just 17 years old. At the time, he was selling most of his work for under $20 a piece.

Watch the full clip, below: