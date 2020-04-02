Megan Thee Stallion Shut Downs Rumors She Has Beef With Cardi B

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion is clearing the air to deny all claims that she beef with rapper Cardi B.
The Hot Girl shut down the beef rumors on her Twitter on Wednesday (April 1) after she received backlash from her fans for allegedly liking a comment that was left on her YouTube channel.
Here is the comment in question:
“She won my respect … paying homage to the GOAT means a lot. Pac would be proud.
She exceeded Cardi, HANDS DOOOOWN.”
A fan quickly took a screenshot of Meg’s interaction and uploaded it to her Twitter page but it was deleted soon after the “Savage” rapper responded to the tweet saying that she was not behind the mysterious like.
“I DON’T HAVE A PROBLEM WITH ANYBODY,” the award-winning rapper said.
Cardi has yet to address the rumors.
The YouTube incident comes right after the release of Megan’s EP Suga, which was released in the middle of legal drama she had with her first record label 1501.
