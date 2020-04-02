Rihanna Speaks About Racism In London In New Interview

While speaking to British Vogue , she expounded upon her thoughts on racism and why she’s so driven to use her massive platform to shine a light on what's happening to Black people around the globe. Rih said that seeing firsthand how her Guyanese mother was subjected to discrimination while she was growing up in Barbados greatly impacted her outlook on the matter.

“The Guyanese are like the Mexicans of Barbados,” she explained to British Vogue. “So I identify – and that’s why I really relate and empathise with Mexican people, or Latino people, who are discriminated against in America. I know what it feels like to have the immigration come into your home in the middle of the night and drag people out.”

“Not my mother, my mother was legal,” she added, “but let’s just say I know what that fight looks like. I’ve witnessed it. I’ve been in it. I was probably, what, eight-years-old when I experienced that in the middle of the night. So I know how disheartening it is for a child – and if that was my parent that was getting dragged out of my house, I can guarantee you that my life would have been [in] shambles.”