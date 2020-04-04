Omarion Makes Care Packages For Grocery And Delivery Employees

The COVID-19 pandemic has rightly put the sacrifices of healthcare workers front-and-center in terms of our national dialogue, and lots of celebrities have jump in to make donations and provide critical supplies for people working in hospitals.

But Omarion is making sure some of that attention goes to other groups of "essential workers," like grocery store employees and delivery persons. These workers are also putting their own health at risk to provide critical services to a society on indefinite lockdown, and the B2K singer thinks they deserve some love.

According to the Shade Room, Omarion is making care packages, including hand sanitizer and essential oils, to give out to these local heroes. It's not clear how many he plans to make and where all he'll distribute them, but it's fair to say the gesture will be appreciated by all.