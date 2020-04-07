Tamika Scott Talks Xscape Biopic, Being Fired From A Tyler Perry Production And More For 106 & Park Mic Check

BET Digital’s 106&Park Mic Check has returned for another sit-down with none other than Tamika Scott, R&B singer-songwriter and member of girl group quartet Xscape .

As the nation descends beneath self-quarantines and social distancing, Tamika cozily checked in with fans from the piano seat of her Atlanta home. The “Go Outside In The Rain” songstress gave our spirits much-needed laughter as she answered a handful of fan questions. Tamika recollected the time she got fired from a Tyler Perry production, revealed her hilarious secret superpower— “ignoring the bullsh**”— and whether it was her vocals that graced the first verse of Xscape’s “Love’s A Funny Thing” and one of her most memorable moments of regret.

Check out what else she had to say for our 106 & Park Mic Check with Tamika above.