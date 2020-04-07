Tamika Scott Talks Xscape Biopic, Being Fired From A Tyler Perry Production And More For 106 & Park Mic Check

We got the chance to connect the "Voice Of Soul" to the best inquiries from her fans amid the release of her newest single.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

BET Digital’s 106&Park Mic Check has returned for another sit-down with none other than Tamika Scott, R&B singer-songwriter and member of girl group quartet Xscape.

As the nation descends beneath self-quarantines and social distancing, Tamika cozily checked in with fans from the piano seat of her Atlanta home. The “Go Outside In The Rain” songstress gave our spirits much-needed laughter as she answered a handful of fan questions. Tamika recollected the time she got fired from a Tyler Perry production, revealed her hilarious secret superpower— “ignoring the bullsh**”— and whether it was her vocals that graced the first verse of Xscape’s “Love’s A Funny Thing” and one of her most memorable moments of regret.

Check out what else she had to say for our 106 & Park Mic Check with Tamika above. 

(Photo: BET)

