Brian McKnight Had The Entire Internet Swooning With A Surprise Live Performance

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 22: Brian McKnight performs at L'Olympia on May 22, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns)

Brian McKnight Had The Entire Internet Swooning With A Surprise Live Performance

The 90s R&B legend was accompanied by just an electric piano.

Published 8 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

If there's any silver lining to be found amid coronavirus quarantine, it's the sheer volume of surprise social media performances we're getting from our favorite musicians. The latest to bring his talents to Instagram Live is 90s R&B legend Brian McKnight.

With only his sultry voice and an electric piano to back him up, McKnight performed a stripped down set on Friday night (April 10) that, quite frankly, probably had a few people ready to strip down.

RELATED: Babyface And His Family Tested Positive For Coronavirus

The surprise concert was planned in support of the World Health Organization and Global Citizen. McKnight even took requests from fans before the performance kicked off.

Catch a glimpse of the sultry set, below:

McKnight's fans are clearly pleased, and weren't shy about sharing their appreciation on Twitter:

Photo: David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music