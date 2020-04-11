Brian McKnight Had The Entire Internet Swooning With A Surprise Live Performance

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
If there's any silver lining to be found amid coronavirus quarantine, it's the sheer volume of surprise social media performances we're getting from our favorite musicians. The latest to bring his talents to Instagram Live is 90s R&B legend Brian McKnight.
With only his sultry voice and an electric piano to back him up, McKnight performed a stripped down set on Friday night (April 10) that, quite frankly, probably had a few people ready to strip down.
The surprise concert was planned in support of the World Health Organization and Global Citizen. McKnight even took requests from fans before the performance kicked off.
Catch a glimpse of the sultry set, below:
View this post on Instagram
. Supporting Global Citizen @glblctzn and World Health Organization @who take action to fight against #covid19 pandemic. 🙏💡 . . . #Inspiration #Classic #Soul #Music #Performance #art #life #voice #song #singer #artist #rnb #vocalist #beautiful #moment #love #happiness #brianmcknight #vrl #stayhome #staysafe #quarantine #instagram
McKnight's fans are clearly pleased, and weren't shy about sharing their appreciation on Twitter:
Brian McKnight could still get ittttt. Whew.— K Stokes (@mzstokes) April 11, 2020
first usher still got it to sing above Climax now Brian Mcknight singing like he in his prime https://t.co/EI1ZJzcTVS— Deonte 🐮 (@deontealex) April 11, 2020
I forgot how gorgeous Brian McKnight’s voice is. A treasure. And he’s still fine asf. pic.twitter.com/QLQTBcJvJB— 💫✨ (@TheJessieWoo) April 11, 2020
I saw #BrianMcKnight was trending and got worried. Turns out, I just missed a damn good IG show!— Siu Jerk Jai 💜⚡ (@KalEl84) April 11, 2020
Photo: David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns
