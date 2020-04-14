Flight School Producer Niyo Davinci Allegedly Shot And Killed By Girlfriend

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Niyo Davinci, a member of the Flight School production team, was allegedly shot and killed by his girlfriend on Monday (April 13) during a domestic dispute.
According to The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate, Jefferson Parish, Louisiana sheriff’s officers arrested 41-year-old Chanel Galle and charged her with negligent homicide. According to Legal Dictionary, negligent homicide is defined as “the killing of another person through reckless or negligent behavior.”
While authorities haven’t publicly identified him as the victim as of Tuesday evening, Niyo’s mother Latifah Shakir also confirmed her son’s death through Facebook.
Davinci, whose real name is Naim Shakir, reportedly suffered a single gunshot wound to the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.
Over the course of Davinci’s career, he worked with some of the top names in the history of Louisiana Hip Hop, including Lil Wayne, Juvenile, Mystikal, B.G., Kevin Gates and Young Greatness, who himself passed away in 2018.
Niyo Davinci participated in an Instagram Live beat battle with other New Orleans-based producers just days before his death. The battle series has since been renamed in his honor.
In memory of our family @FSNIYO— MAQ (@Supreme7MAQ) April 14, 2020
We have changed the name from NOLA Beat Battle to NIYO BEAT BATTLE!
Every beat battle will be dedicated to our brother, Super Producer NIYO!
NOLA will keep your name alive! ⚜️#NIYODavinci #FlightSchool pic.twitter.com/O8dkxFJPly
Photo: Sujata Jana / EyeEm
