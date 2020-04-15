Kanye West Reveals The Profound Impact Kobe's Death Had On Him

Like many people, Kanye West was deeply affected by the death of Kobe Bryant, who passed away in a helicopter crash this past January.

In a new interview with GQ, the rapper and designer opened up about the loss, and admitted he still regularly visits the site where Kobe's helicopter crashed, killing him, his daughter Gianna and seven others. West says it fuels his motivation to strive for greatness.

"There’s no way for me not to be as determined as Kobe every time I drive down that street. It’s game time. There’s no move that we can’t make, or that we’ll wait to make," he says. "Everyone in our life is now a member of the Lakers on one of Kobe’s championship teams. The way that Kobe would say that we all have to come together and win this championship is the way I look at life now."

He added, "We came up at the same time, together. And now it’s like, yeah, I might have had a reputation for screaming about things -- but I’m not taking any mess for an answer now. We’re about to build a paradigm shift for humanity. We ain’t playing with ’em. We bringing home the trophies."

Kanye even goes so far as to compare himself to Mamba, saying, "He was the basketball version of me, and I was the rap version of him, and that’s facts!"

Read the full interview at GQ.com.