The-Dream Shares His Thoughts On Modern R&B And Working With Beyoncé On ‘Single Ladies’

Few artist's pens come close to The-Dream’s, who swiftly rose to the forefront of R&B following the release of his acclaimed debut album, Love Hate, in 2007. Over the past decade, the singer, songwriter and producer has had a hand in some of the biggest songs to grace the charts. In case we needed a refresher of his fingerprint on modern R&B, The-Dream recently faced off against Sean Garret in an Instagram Live Verzuz battle.

His latest album, Sextape 4, was released on April 17. The project marks the final installment of his R&B series following 2018’s Ménage A Trois: Sextape Vol. 1, 2, 3.

Ahead of the album’s release, The-Dream checked in with BET Digital and took us all on a nostalgic trip through his discography on the latest episode of 106&Park: Mic Check.