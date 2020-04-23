Afropop Phenom Rema on Making Barack Obama's Playlist And The Next Generation Of Nigerian Music For 106 & Park Mic Check

With the global dominance (and subsequent confluence) of trap, R&B, and hip-hop, it was only a matter of time until the genres would converge with the emerging Afro-influenced sonics. Particularly, Nigeria’s homegrown Afrobeat took a hold stateside as noted by widespread acclaim for Burna Boy’s African Giant, which earned him his first Grammy nomination.

Coming up in his footsteps is fast-rising afropop sensation Rema. With just two EPs under his belt, the 19-year-old has emerged at the forefront of the next generation of music stars from the Nigerian music scene. In 2019, the 19-year-old released his self-titled EP, and from it came his hit single, “Dumebi.” In another surreal moment, a second single from the album, “Iron Man,” made the distinct honor of landing on Barack Obama’s 2019 summer playlist.

And to think, he hasn’t released a full-length studio project yet!

BET Digital’s 106&Park Mic Check caught up Rema on to hear his reaction to Obama’s endorsement. Rema also chatted with BET about how he first learned how to rap from gospel music and gave us the lowdown on the “fly boy lifestyle” that inspired his song, “Beamers.

One thing’s for certain: Rema has a bright future and now’s the perfect time to familiarize yourself with Nigeria's next superstar. Hit play below!