Bone Thugs N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia Announce Instagram Battle

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
While hip-hop fans are still waiting to hear the final word on a possible match up between Diddy and Dr. Dre on IG Live, two others are stepping up to put their catalogs to the test.
Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs N-Harmony took to Instagram on Monday (April 27) to announce that he will be facing off against Three Six Mafia’s DJ Paul on Thursday (April 28).
“This Thursday 5pm Pacific, 8pm Eastern time. Instagram Live,” Krayzie Bone wrote in the post’s caption. “Celebrating over 50 combined years of hits. Limited edition collab merch available. Share share share, don’t miss this celebration!”
RELATED: Babyface And Teddy Riley Talk To Trevor Noah About Their Record-Setting Instagram Battle
The battle does not appear to be apart of the official “Verzuz” series started by Timbaland and Swizz Beat, but fans are pumped for Thursday’s match between the two rap groups.
Many were having a hard time picking a clear winner.
“I'm neutral on the Bone Thugs N Harmony Vs. Three Six Mafia...battle! I grew up on BOTH! I love BOTH! I respect BOTH!” one person commented on Twitter.
“Bone Thugs vs Three Six Mafia should be interesting,” a second chimed in. “Bone Thugs got songs with Pac, Big, & Eazy but Three Six got some s**t too. “‘Late Night Tip,’ ‘Sippin On Some Syrup,’ ‘Tear Da Club Up,’ ‘Stay Fly,’ ‘Ridin Spinners,’ ‘Who Run It,’ and countless others.”
See what else the Twitterverse is saying about the match below:
(Photo: Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Mammoth Film Festival and Jason LaVeris/Getty Images)
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
COMMENTS