Bone Thugs N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia Announce Instagram Battle

While hip-hop fans are still waiting to hear the final word on a possible match up between Diddy and Dr. Dre on IG Live, two others are stepping up to put their catalogs to the test.

Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs N-Harmony took to Instagram on Monday (April 27) to announce that he will be facing off against Three Six Mafia’s DJ Paul on Thursday (April 28).

“This Thursday 5pm Pacific, 8pm Eastern time. Instagram Live,” Krayzie Bone wrote in the post’s caption. “Celebrating over 50 combined years of hits. Limited edition collab merch available. Share share share, don’t miss this celebration!”