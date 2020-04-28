Gospel Singer Troy Sneed Dies From COVID-19

The Grammy-nominated artist was 52 years old.

Written by Nigel Roberts

 Gospel music has lost a shining star.

Troy Sneed died Monday (April 27) from complications with the cornonavirus at age 52. 

Sneed’s publicist, Bill Carpenter, said he passed away in Jacksonville, Fla., according to USA Today.

The gospel music artist leaves behind an impressive resume of accomplishments. He earned a Grammy nomination for his work on the 1999 album Higher. In 1996, he appeared with his Georgia Mass Choir in The Preacher’s Wife, a film starring Denzel Washington and Whitney Houston.

Sneed helped form the Youth For Christ choir and produced “The Struggle Is Over,” which claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s gospel songs chart in 2006. 

Sneed also had a solo artist career, releasing seven albums. His most popular songs include “Work It Out” and “My Heart Says Yes,” which both landed at the No. 2 position on Billboard’s gospel chart. 

Many of his devoted fans took to social media to express their sorrow over his passing.

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

