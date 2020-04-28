Gospel Singer Troy Sneed Dies From COVID-19

Sneed’s publicist, Bill Carpenter, said he passed away in Jacksonville, Fla., according to USA Today .

Troy Sneed died Monday (April 27) from complications with the cornonavirus at age 52.

Grammy-nominated gospel singer Troy Sneed has died from complications with the coronavirus. He was 52. https://t.co/NzjdqoCoIc

The gospel music artist leaves behind an impressive resume of accomplishments. He earned a Grammy nomination for his work on the 1999 album Higher. In 1996, he appeared with his Georgia Mass Choir in The Preacher’s Wife, a film starring Denzel Washington and Whitney Houston.

Sneed helped form the Youth For Christ choir and produced “The Struggle Is Over,” which claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s gospel songs chart in 2006.

Sneed also had a solo artist career, releasing seven albums. His most popular songs include “Work It Out” and “My Heart Says Yes,” which both landed at the No. 2 position on Billboard’s gospel chart.

