Toni Braxton Clarifies Rumor That She Dated Dennis Rodman After Throwback Red Carpet Photo Goes Viral

R&B singer Toni Braxton is clearing the air on speculation that she was romantically involved with retired NBA star Dennis Rodman. Braxton took to Twitter on Monday (April 27) where she swiftly shut down speculation that the two were ever an item.
The rumors were sparked after photos of Braxton, 52, and Rodman, 58, hugged up on the red carpet at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards surfaced on social media earlier this week.
Braxton and Rodman’s names became attached following the airing of the latest installment of ESPN’s The Last Dance on Sunday (April 26), the network’s wildly-popular docuseries chronicling NBA icon’s Michael Jordan’s historic basketball career, which includes Rodman’s time as Jordan’s Chicago Bulls teammate from 1995-1998.
Rodman was a focus of the series’ third installment and one segment delved into his relationship with famous women, including Carmen Electra, Vivica Fox, and Madonna. But Braxton made clear that the two had never been together.
“Even though [he] was kinda hot in the 90s, I never dated Dennis Rodman,” Braxton clarified on Twitter. “We were at the VMAs.”
This comes after the Grammy-winning songbird opened up about her relationship with Cash Money mogul Bryan “Birdman” Williams, sharing that the two plan to get married sometime this year. She revealed the news during a recent interview with the Rick and Sasha Radio Show. We have gone back and forth on wedding dates,” she told the hosts. “We’ve been trying to figure it out, but we are definitely gonna do it this year.”
(Photo from left: Leon Bennett/Getty Images and Chris Polk/FilmMagic)
