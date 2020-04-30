Angela Simmons Reveals The Reason Bow Wow ‘Hurt My Heart’ When They Were Dating

Angela Simmons is teaming up with Bow Wow, and this time, it’s for business.

During a preview of Thursday's episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, via Too Fab, the young entrepreneur revealed she is collaborating with her former boyfriend while chatting with her brother, JoJo Simmons.

"I be talking to him about doing the tour stuff. I'm doing his tour merch --" she said before JoJo cut her off. "You sure that's all you're doing is his tour merch?" he said.

"JoJo. See you just like everybody else, you want me to date Bow Wow," she replied.

"All I'm saying is you real close with Bow Wow now," interjected JoJo. "You ain't doing no merch with Romeo.”

"Romeo's not on tour," Angela answered.

Subsequently, Angela Simmons dove into her history with Bow Wow and admitted it hasn’t always been rosey.

"Bow and I -- we were young. Like -- he did a lot of messing up," she said, grinning. "A lot of it. A lot of hurting my young teenage heart. A lot of it. Cause he was young and having fun and I was, like, the girl who was probably, like, ready to commit and it was not the time for that."

JoJo once again pressed his sister, "You sure it's just business?"

"What else is there? I mean, that's my friend." she said.

"Never mix business with pleasure, okay? So keep it business and no pleasure," JoJo said. "You know what you should do? Leave all the Lil's alone. Lil Bow Wow, Lil Romeo -- if Lil Zane pops up, don't even talk to him. Even Lil Wayne. We love Lil Wayne. We love Lil Twist. Don't mess with no Lils."

Below, watch the clip coming from tonight’s Growing Up Hip Hop, which airs at 9 p.m. EST on WE tv.