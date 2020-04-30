Chloe x Halle On Their New Single ‘Catch Up’ Featuring Swae Lee

Between music and the big screen Chloe x Halle have been going non-stop this year.

The singing sisters recently spoke with PEOPLE and described their new single “Catch Up,” which they recorded with Rae Sremmurd’s Swae lee.

“It’s been so very exciting to just get this song out to our fans,” Halle said. “We worked with Swae last November so it’s been super duper exciting for them just to have it. The song is about love and it’s a drama love story. The tit-for-tat, ‘Oh, you’re going to do this to me, I’m going to do this back to you so it’s our little game.’”

Halle also spoke about working on the forthcoming live action movie, The Little Mermaid. She says production was halted due to the coronavirus.

“I was a few days away from shooting. It’s super exciting. I’m so happy to be a part of that and feel so grateful and honored every time I’m there,” she said. “I was in London away from Chloe and I missed her so much. We were just days away from shooting after three months of rehearsals but finally it was like everybody has to halt because of this virus.”

Watch the full interview segment below.