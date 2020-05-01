First Responders Create Wu-Tang Clan Themed Video About Battling The Coronavirus

It seems that the coronavirus pandemic can’t escape the influence of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Whether it is advertisements reading “This quarantine is temporary – Wu-Tang is forever,” flyers offering advice on how to “Protect Ya Neck against the coronavirus,” or Wu-Tang logo masks to protect one’s face, the Staten Island collective – as GZA famously said – is “in da front.”

Now, a group of New Jersey first responders have created a music video inspired by the Wu titled “#CovidCalls,” which is a tribute to all of the medical professionals on the frontline battling COVID-19.

“Wuhan virus ain’t nothing to be stuck with,” raps an EMT employee, remixing Wu-Tang’s classing “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nothing To F**k With” from their 1993 debut album Enter The Wu: 36 Chambers.

“We respond to the helpless / Our style is selfless / Answering COVID calls that are endless,” he later raps.

According to Tapinto.net, the firefighter/EMT who came up with the idea is Michael Sarno, who grew up listening to the legendary hip-hop group. According to him, he made the video to highlight the work of first responders everywhere.

"I have seen first hand how serious this virus is and how courageous our first responders are. I hope this song casts light on some of the many heroes who selflessly put themselves and their family's lives at risk," he said. "Although we have flattened the curve and parts of our country will begin to reopen, we must still be vigilant. Yes, It feels good to champion the efforts of first responders, but please understand we will only win this battle if we never take Covid-19 lightly."

In the video, firefighters, EMT staff and first responders burst into clinics, people’s houses and more to provide relief to those in need. Watch it below.