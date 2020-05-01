Houston’s Mayor Announces That Beyoncé And Megan Thee Stallion Will Be Honored By The City On Seperate Days

Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion are not shy about representing their Houston roots, and since they both have been doing their part in raising money to fund coronavirus relief efforts, they’ll soon be celebrated by their hometown.

On Thursday (April 30), Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced via Twitter that the city will be honoring the two extraordinary women on their own respective days.

“Because of both artists’ contributions to uplifting our communities, holding down #HTown,& for helping us remain #HoustonStrong our city will present both artists with their own respective days,” Mayor Turner tweeted. “It’s great to see proceeds from the single’s purchase will support Bread of Life. Let’s purchase & support this organization’s efforts. I look forward to connecting with both artists teams to find the appropriate time to make these requests a reality. #HoustonStrong.”

Megan herself took to social media to share her response to the news. She also announced she will be donating all of the proceeds from her “Savage Remix” featuring Bey to the Bread of Life Foundation.

“Houston Hotties we’re getting a dayyyy,” she wrote via Instagram. “@Beyoncé and I decided to give all artist proceeds to “bread of life” and give back to our home town Houston Texas! So make sure y’all stream for a good cause !!!”