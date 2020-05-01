Prince Radio Channel Hosted By Katt Williams Will Air Unreleased Music

Even before Prince’s untimely death on April 21, 2016, it was well known the Purple One had a vault of unreleased music.

Now, SiriusXM subscribers will have a chance to listen to unreleased music from the legendary superstar.



According to a press release from SiriusXM, the limited-run Prince Channel will include an unreleased two-hour demo of his 2006 album, 3121. Recorded in 2005, the special “features songs from his unparalleled catalog, personal-favorite selections by other artists, mixes, interviews, and a peek into his legendary vault of unreleased studio and live recordings.”

Comedian Katt Williams will host the two hours of unheard music.

Additionally, the channel will include a takeover from Sheila E. and special playlists from Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, who all worked with Prince.



If you don’t have SiriusXM, you can download the SiriusXM app or go to SiriusXM.com/streamfree, and start listening free of charge until May 15.

