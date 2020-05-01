Prince Radio Channel Hosted By Katt Williams Will Air Unreleased Music

US singer Prince performs on October 11, 2009 at the Grand Palais in Paris. Prince has decided to give two extra concerts at the Grand Palais titled "All Day/All Night" after he discovered the exhibition hall during Karl Lagerfeld's Chanel fashion show. AFP PHOTO BERTRAND GUAY (Photo credit should read BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

The channel will also feature Sheila E. and Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

Even before Prince’s untimely death on April 21, 2016, it was well known the Purple One had a vault of unreleased music. 

Now, SiriusXM subscribers will have a chance to listen to unreleased music from the legendary superstar.

According to a press release from SiriusXM, the limited-run Prince Channel will include an unreleased two-hour demo of his 2006 album, 3121. Recorded in 2005, the special “features songs from his unparalleled catalog, personal-favorite selections by other artists, mixes, interviews, and a peek into his legendary vault of unreleased studio and live recordings.” 

RELATED: CBS Will Pay Tribute To Prince With 'Let's Go Crazy' Concert Special


Comedian Katt Williams will host the two hours of unheard music. 

Additionally, the channel will include a takeover from Sheila E. and special playlists from Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, who all worked with Prince.

If you don’t have  SiriusXM, you can download the SiriusXM app or go to SiriusXM.com/streamfree, and start listening free of charge until May 15.

(Photo credit: BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

