Megan Thee Stallion's Message To Her Late Mother Following 'Savage Remix' Success Will Break Your Heart

Megan Thee Stallion's career skyrocketed this week with the release of her "Savage (Remix)" featuring none other than Beyoncé, but the success is bittersweet. On Saturday (May 2), the rising rap icon posted a beautiful message to her late mother Holly Thomas on what would have been her birthday.
Alongside a beautiful throwback photo of her mother holding her as a child, Meg wrote, “Happy birthday mama. I miss you everyday ! I know you’re watching over me rooting for me and keeping me going. I don’t have you physically here telling me what I should do so I’ve been trying to figure it out on my own remembering all the advice and lessons you’ve taught me before.”
She continued, "You are such a strong woman and I promise to make you proud and be one too! We love you Holly!"
Holly Thomas, who was also a rapper, died in March 2019 after complications from a cancerous brain tumor.
According to The Jasmine Brand, Meg got emotional earlier this week talking about how much Beyoncé meant to both her and her mom. ”Like I really couldn't believe it. it’s really crazy because my momma was a really huge fan of Beyonce and she used to make me watch a lot of Beyonce stuff," she said, continuing, "When I met her I was like 'oh my god' and I didn’t want to be like 'oh my god Beyonce me and my momma love you like this sh*t is crazy and I can’t believe we meeting you.'"
