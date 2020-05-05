Tory Lanez Is Using ‘Quarantine Radio’ To Help Families During The Pandemic

Tory Lanez’ “Quarantine Radio” has been very entertaining during the nationwide shutdown due to the coronavirus, but now he’s using the show for more than just laughs.

The Grammy-nominated rapper and producer announced Monday (May 4) he’s launching the Tory Lanez Dream City Fund to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts. The fund is a collaboration between The Dream City Project, which was founded with his father in 2012 to help inspire and mentor youth.

The money raised will go toward providing meals and diapers to underserved families in Los Angeles and other communities nationwide. Lanez has made an initial pledge to cover the cost of the first 50,000 diapers, which Amazon Music has proposed to match.

Tory spoke to CNN last week and said that he is no stranger to struggle, which is a big reason he wants to help out.

"It's very important for any artist to give back because at some point you were regular, too. At some point, you were a regular person just like everyone else," he explained. "I always tell artists people feel exactly how you (felt) when you were in that place."

Tory Lanez began hosting “Quarantine Radio” on March 24. He told CNN that he didn’t know how big it would end up being.

"I just got on to play some music and I basically was drinking with my fans having a good time and everybody was just kind of enjoying it," he said. Before he knew it, 30,000 people were watching and "it just started taking off."

Watch Tory Lanez’ interview with CNN here.