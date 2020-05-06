Meek Mill And Milano Welcome Their First Child — On His Birthday!

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 28: Meek Mill onstage during Criminal Justice Town Hall On Policing at Community College of Philadelphia on October 28, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

See what the rapper tweeted to announce the baby's arrival.

Published 9 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Meek Mill got the best possible birthday gift he could have asked for this year: the arrival of a healthy baby boy. The rapper announced the birth of his son, whose mother is designer Milan Harris, on Twitter:

This is the third child for the Philly MC, who has two sons — Murad Williams and Rahmeek Williams — from a previous relationship.

(Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

