Babyface Shares Emotional Song He Wrote For The Late Andre Harrell

Babyface is mourning the loss of his friend and industry colleague Andre Harrell, and decided to pay tribute to the late music legend with a song. After announcing he's postponing his intended Waiting To Exhale music special to give himself time to deal with an especially tough week (between Ahmaud Arbery, Sean Reed and the loss of three music icons — Harrell, Little Richard and Betty Wright — it's been a lot), Babyface shared a beautiful tribute to Harrell.
"It is with great sadness that I would like to make an announcement today due to the passing of a very dear friend of mine, we will have to postpone the Waiting to Exhale Mother's Day Special," he began. "Whereas at first I thought I could handle it, I'm now realizing there's no way I can get through this at a hundred percent and honestly that just wouldn't be fair to all of you. It will be rescheduled at a later date. But for now I would like to wish all the mothers are very happy. Mother's Day."
He then added, "to my dear friend Andre Harrell and to his family, it's so hard to put into words how I feel. So I wrote this song for you, Dre."
Watch the beautiful tribute, below:
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
