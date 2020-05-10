Babyface Shares Emotional Song He Wrote For The Late Andre Harrell

Babyface is mourning the loss of his friend and industry colleague Andre Harrell , and decided to pay tribute to the late music legend with a song. After announcing he's postponing his intended Waiting To Exhale music special to give himself time to deal with an especially tough week (between Ahmaud Arbery , Sean Reed and the loss of three music icons — Harrell, Little Richard and Betty Wright — it's been a lot), Babyface shared a beautiful tribute to Harrell.

"It is with great sadness that I would like to make an announcement today due to the passing of a very dear friend of mine, we will have to postpone the Waiting to Exhale Mother's Day Special," he began. "Whereas at first I thought I could handle it, I'm now realizing there's no way I can get through this at a hundred percent and honestly that just wouldn't be fair to all of you. It will be rescheduled at a later date. But for now I would like to wish all the mothers are very happy. Mother's Day."