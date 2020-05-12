Amara La Negra On How ‘Andale’ Came Together And Why Colorism Is Still Such An Issue In The Music Industry

While many may recognize Amara La Negra from her breakout debut on the Miami edition of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop, longtime fans know that Amara has been on her grind. After years of putting in the work, she landed a record deal with BMG in 2018, and, this March, Amara released her first new single of 2020, “Andale;” a thrumming hip-hop-salsa fusion produced by Grammy-nominated producer Kevin “Khao” Cates.

“Everybody knows me for doing Caribbean music and a lot of fusion, but I wanted to try something different,” she explained of her new musical direction to BET. “I wanted people to see me in a different light and I'd most definitely been inspired by hip hop culture.”

Not to mention Amara has been busy making the most of her quarantine. The singer-songwriter, author, dancer and actress has been providing her fans some much-needed entertainment and fitness tips amid the coronavirus pandemic. In April, the Love & Hip Hop: Miami star put on a full show from her living room, DJ included, as part of Billboard's Live At-Home concert series. And this month, Amara launched her weekly web series, Grind Pretty, My Mom is the Bomb.

BET Digital had the pleasure of catching up with Amara to connect her with fans’ most pressing questions about recording “Andale” and how she keeps calm under pressure. Moreover, she also spoke on why colorism is still such a prevalent issue within the music industry, her favorite workout routine you can do from home, the biggest obstacle she’s ever had to overcome, and more for 106 & Park Mic Check.