Little Richard Will Reportedly Be Laid To Rest Next Week

Little Richard will reportedly be laid to rest in Huntsville, Alabama next week.

According to WAFF 48, the rock and roll legend, born Richard Wayne Penniman, will be buried at Oakwood University Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Al.com reports that the ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday (May 20).

Little Richard attended Oakwood’s Bible college in the late 1950s and became a major influence for rock legends Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones and The Beatles. He was known for his big voice, piano playing and unforgettable personality.

With songs like “Tutti Frutti,” “Good Golly Miss Molly” and “Long Tall Sally,” Richard would set the standard for mainstream music and often talked about not getting the credit he deserved.

Further details regarding the memorial service have yet to be announced.