Ledisi On The Time A Fan Threw A CD At Her, Forgetting Song Lyrics Onstage, And More For 106 & Park Mic Check

It’s been some time since Ledisi blessed our ears with some new music since the release of Let Love Rule in 2017. Signs that the 12-time Grammy nominated singer-songwriter was cooking up something appeared when she released a new single, “Anything For You,” in April. In an interview with American Songwriter, the R&B soulstress confirmed that she’s preparing to release a new album sometime in August.

While that is still some ways to go, Ledisi checked in with her fans from quarantine to answer a handful of some of their most pressing questions on BET Digital’s 106&Park Mic Check. The “Pieces of Me” songstress shared the craziest fan interaction that's ever happened to her while on tour, one of her favorite memories from performing, dream list of collaborators, and how her parents passed on their musical inclination to her. She also answered whether her fan-favorite track “The Ladder” will ever get an official release --- and her response might surprise you!



You’ll just have to listen to find out! Click play below: